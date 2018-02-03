UPDATE: Two drivers, two horses killed after Highway 3 crash near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

The drivers of two vehicles, as well as two horses in a trailer being pulled behind one of the vehicles, are deceased following a tragic collision on Highway 3/95, about 12 kilometres east of Yahk, about one one hour west of Cranbrook.

The accident occurred about 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, according Cranbrook RCMP, who attended the scene.

The accident occurred when a westbound semi truck jackknifed on the highway. RCMP said it was likely due to the icy road conditions at the time.

A pickup travelling with the horse trailer collided head on with the semi.

Paramedics were on the scene with four ground ambulances and one air ambulance. But police confirmed the drivers of both vehicles, as well as the two horses, deceased at 2 p.m Mountain Time.

Police said the passenger in the pick-up was in critical condition in East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook.

Coquihalla reopened in northbound lane

