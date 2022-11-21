Vehicle fire that broke out early Monday, Nov. 21 in a Watson Road townhouse complex “appears deliberately set,” according to Chilliwack Fire Department. (Larry Krause photo)

UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Chilliwack vehicle fire at Watson Road townhouse ‘appears deliberately set’

No firefighter injuries but residents sent to hospital for smoke inhalation

An early-morning vehicle fire in Chilliwack that spread to a townhouse Monday appears to have been “deliberately set,” according to Chilliwack Fire Department.

Chilliwack crews rushed to the scene of a three-storey complex in the 450000-block of Watson Road after residents reported being awakened by the sounds of a vehicle on fire.

A total of 18 firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4 to the incident that was called in at about 3:20 a.m on Nov. 21.

Upon arrival they found townhouse residents trying to fight the blaze with garden hoses.

“As fire crews were working to extinguish the fire on the exterior, occupants were still inside the townhouse unit, another team of firefighters quickly entered the unit and assisted with evacuation,” said assistant fire chief Mike Bourdon, in a release.

Residents who suffered smoke inhalation were transported to Chilliwack General Hospital by B.C. Ambulance Service for further observation.

There were no firefighter injuries and occupants in the townhouse complex were allowed to go back into their units shortly after the fire was extinguished.

“This fire appears deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.”

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

READ MORE: Incident ends with one arrest on Watson Road

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackfire

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Eby drills down on age-restrictive stratas, municipal targets in new housing measures
Next story
Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum found not guilty of public mischief

Just Posted

The community gathered for Remembrance Day services at Douglas Park on Nov. 11, 2022. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: ‘Official’ conflict or not, Langley veterans deserve recognition Nov. 11

Election sign clusters like this could be a thing of the past if the Township council approves a plan to ban them from public property. (Langley Advance Times files)
Township moves towards ban on election signs on public property

16 rinks competed at the 2022 Ryder Cup at the Langley Curling Centre from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Ryder cup at Langley Curling Centre a welcome return to a post-COVID normal

Hayley Clay, with 6-month-old Juniper, posed for pictures at the Christmas Tea hosted by The Thank You For Caring Society. The event drew 350 people to the Cascades Casino Ballroom Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 350 attend annual Christmas tea fundraiser in Langley