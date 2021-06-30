Wildfire north of Kamloops grows to 4,000 hectares, 18 properties evacuated

Sparks Lake wildfire on Tuesday, June 29. (BC Wildfire/ Twitter)Sparks Lake wildfire on Tuesday, June 29. (BC Wildfire/ Twitter)
UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Almost 450 properties north of Kamloops are on evacuation alert as the Sparks Lake wildfire continues to rage.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has expanded the evacuation alert to 298 properties in the Loon Lake and Hihium Lake areas within Electoral Areas “E” and “J.” The alert also remains in effect for 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas.

The TNRD has ordered the evacuation of 18 properties in Copper Desert Country.

Since this morning, the BC Wildfire Service has increased the number of resources battling the Sparks Lake fire, with 56 firefighters, 10 helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment on site.

Crews are continuing work to establish control lines.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

Nine more properties north of Kamloops have been ordered evacuated as a wildfire 15 kilometres north of the city continues to grow.

The blaze at Sparks Lake has grown to 4,000 hectares as of Wednesday morning, up from 2,300 hectares on Tuesday night.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has ordered 18 properties in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) evacuated and another 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas remain on evacuation alert.

The BC Wildfire Service has 35 firefighters on-site, with seven helicopters six water skimmers and two pieces of heavy equipment.

Jodi Tippett

Overnight, crews saw continuous fire activity while they worked to push in guards for the fire. The BC Wildfire Service says the Sparks Lake fire is now a 24-hour operation and there will be crews on-site day and night.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

The Sparks Lake wildfire north of Kamloops has more than doubled in size to 2,300 hectares as of Tuesday night (June 29), prompting an evacuation alert to be expanded to 150 properties in the area.

The wildfire remains out of control just 15 kilometres north of Kamloops lake. Forty-seven firefighters, six helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment were used to combat the blaze throughout the day Tuesday and 20 personnel remained on-scene overnight.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for nine properties in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) on Tuesday and 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas are on evacuation alert.

The fire sparked on June 28 and quickly grew due to the hot and dry weather. Temperatures in the area are forecasted to remain in the realm of 40 C through the next few days.

Black Press Media has requested further information from the BC Wildfire Service.

