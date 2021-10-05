(Black Press file)

UPDATED: 1 dead after helicopter goes down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Pilot, who was the lone occupant, was conducting heli-logging operations when the chopper crashed

One person has been killed in a helicopter crash on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver.

RCMP say the helicopter crashed around 2 p.m. Monday in an area near Killam Bay, at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, northeast of Sechelt.

Police say in a news release that witnesses in the area were first on the scene and while some of the debris was located, the pilot was not.

The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot, who was the lone occupant on the Kaman KMax helicopter, was conducting heli-logging operations when the chopper crashed into the inlet.

The coast guard, the coroners service and the worker safety agency, WorksafeBC, are all investigating the cause and will attempt to recover the helicopter, though police say that may take some time as the water in the area is believed to be more than 150 metres deep.

The helicopter’s website says the Kaman KMax is used for firefighting, military and defence, and logging because it can lift about 2,700 kilograms, more than its own weight.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Six Canadian Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured at ceremony

Helicopter crash

Previous story
House prices in Langley pass $1.4 million
Next story
Former B.C. mayor-turned-driving-instructor arrested for alleged sexual assault

Just Posted

Langley City Council’s first in-person meeting in a year felt ‘very different,’ Mayor Val van den Broek remarked. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City council resumes in-person meetings

Willoughby condo fire at 208th Street and 80th Avenue on April 19, 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Township moves ahead with fire prevention measures in wake of April condo blaze

Langley residents can dispose of household hazardous waste, such as leftover paint, at the Household Hazardous Waste Event, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at the George Preston Recreation Centre (Township of Langley/Special to The Star)
Langley community invited to prevent household dangers by disposing hazardous waste

Metro Vancouver’s regional planning committee will hear delegations Friday (Oct. 8) regarding the City of Surrey’s quest to redesignate South Campbell Heights lands. (File photo/City of Surrey graphic)
South Campbell Heights development proposal goes before Metro Vancouver Oct. 8