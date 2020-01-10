Powers outages are popping up in Langley as snow continues to fall. (Google Maps)

UPDATED: Almost 3,000 customers in Langley without power

BC Hydro is investigating a new outage south of Langley City

Almost 3,000 customers in Langley are without power, according to BC Hydro.

More than 2,800 customers have lost power in the area south of 53 Ave in Langley City down to the border between 192 Street and 232 Street.

BC Hydro is not yet on scene.

Meanwhile, crews are on scene of an earlier car crash in Aldergrove that took out power to more than 400 people in the area.

The outage now affects 172 customers just north of 16 Avenue, just south of 8 Avenue, between 248 Street and 272 Street.

