UPDATED: IHIT investigating fatal crash in Surrey

Three people dead, investigators expected to be at scene ‘for significant amount of time’

Surrey RCMP say three people are dead after a collision in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A crash in South Surrey this morning that claimed the lives of three people is now under investigation by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The news was shared in a tweet issued by Surrey RCMP at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police initially reported the incident as a single-vehicle crash that had occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m., on the 32 Avenue Diversion under the Highway 99 overpass.

“Upon arrival, Frontline officers determined all three occupants of the vehicle were deceased,” the release stated.

“The investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the collision is not known at this time.”

No information about the vehicle occupants was released.

An initial tweet just before 11:30 a.m. asked motorists to avoid 32 Avenue between 152 Street and King George Boulevard.

Our officers are on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision in South Surrey. 32nd Avenue is closed in both directions between 152nd Street and King George Boulevard. The southbound Exit 8B off Hwy 99 is also closed. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/iyZoOasYke — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) March 26, 2019

The southbound exit (8B) off of Highway 99 is also closed, the tweet added, and investigators were expected to be on scene “for an undetermined amount of time examining the area.”

A Peace Arch News reporter who attended the scene described seeing one vehicle in the centre of the road, covered with a tarp.

A news release issued by Surrey RCMP at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday advises that IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation, and that an “additional scene of interest has also been identified.”

“The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time,” the release states.

”The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section and Criminal Collision Investigation team.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase.”

No further information was provided.

More to come…