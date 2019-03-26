Surrey RCMP say three people are dead after a collision in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

UPDATED: IHIT investigating fatal crash in Surrey

Three people dead, investigators expected to be at scene ‘for significant amount of time’

A crash in South Surrey this morning that claimed the lives of three people is now under investigation by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The news was shared in a tweet issued by Surrey RCMP at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

twitter.com

Police initially reported the incident as a single-vehicle crash that had occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m., on the 32 Avenue Diversion under the Highway 99 overpass.

“Upon arrival, Frontline officers determined all three occupants of the vehicle were deceased,” the release stated.

“The investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the collision is not known at this time.”

No information about the vehicle occupants was released.

An initial tweet just before 11:30 a.m. asked motorists to avoid 32 Avenue between 152 Street and King George Boulevard.

The southbound exit (8B) off of Highway 99 is also closed, the tweet added, and investigators were expected to be on scene “for an undetermined amount of time examining the area.”

A Peace Arch News reporter who attended the scene described seeing one vehicle in the centre of the road, covered with a tarp.

A news release issued by Surrey RCMP at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday advises that IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation, and that an “additional scene of interest has also been identified.”

“The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time,” the release states.

”The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section and Criminal Collision Investigation team.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase.”

No further information was provided.

More to come…

 

Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in South Surrey which claimed the lives of three people this morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
Trump says investigation abused him, led to ‘evil things’

Just Posted

Mystery plane wakes up Langley residents

An aircraft circled Langley City over the weekend after midnight for about an hour

Teen who fires airsoft pistol into sports field prompts large police response

Takedown occurs Monday night on Trethewey Street in Abbotsford

Theatre group hosts ’50s-inspired jazz night fundraiser

The Royal Canadian Theatre Company is fundraising for youth programs.

Convicted pedophile from Langley raises fears after move to Ontario

Police have issued a warning about Madilyn Harks in Brampton

What ever happened to Aldergrove ‘lake’?

‘There is a real sense of public loss’: Park Planner says

VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

The children range in age from six to 17.

Study: Why Canadian police should havea dedicated animal cruelty unit

People view fighting animal cruelty as a public responsibility

Yellow snake spotted slithering in Greater Victoria neighbourhood

Police describe it as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting the snake may be exotic

RCMP looking for man who may have offered 12-year-old girl a ride home in Maple Ridge

Incident occurred March 11 near elementary school.

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent

UPDATED: IHIT investigating fatal crash in Surrey

Three people dead, investigators expected to be at scene ‘for significant amount of time’

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

Most Read