Transport Minister Omar Alghabra makes an announcement in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The National Supply Chain Task Force made 21 recommendations in its final report to Alghabra intended to address the delays and economic pressure that have plagued the supply chain over the last two and a half years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra makes an announcement in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The National Supply Chain Task Force made 21 recommendations in its final report to Alghabra intended to address the delays and economic pressure that have plagued the supply chain over the last two and a half years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

Urgent action needed as Canada’s supply chain nears breaking point: report

National Supply Chain Task Force says clearing ports, adding skilled labour key to clearing blocks

A federal task force says Canada’s transportation supply chain is approaching its “breaking point” and urgent action from both government and industry is needed to keep goods flowing.

The National Supply Chain Task Force makes 21 recommendations in its final report released today that are intended to address the delays and economic pressure that have plagued the supply chain over the last two and a half years.

Priority items include easing congestion at ports and addressing labour shortages as well as working to protect border crossings and other key points from disruption.

The report also recommends Ottawa create a central supply chain office to oversee any changes and prevent bureaucratic delays.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced plans for the task force in January during the National Supply Chain Summit after both the pandemic and weather disasters led to widespread shipping disruptions.

The eight task force members, who consulted with industry associations and others affected by transportation issues, have a range of backgrounds including in trucking, rail, airports, manufacturing, government and supply chain consulting.

RELATED: Liberals, industry groups look to solve supply-chain issues, and prevent future woes

RELATED: Diversifying B.C.’s supply chain crucial to combat negative impact of extreme weather

Federal PoliticstradeTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson wants to hear from people impacted by 2021 floods, wildfires
Next story
VIDEO: 10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium

Just Posted

A member of the demolition crew working on the Aldergrove plaza site closed a gate Monday. Crews are using an industrial vacuum machine to extract asbestos before beginning the teardown, which is expected to be complete by the end of November. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Demolition gets underway at Aldergrove Plaza site

Theft of a catalytic converter from a Langley Meals On Wheels (MOW) delivery van was described as a “huge loss” and a “bump in the road” for the Aldergrove-based non-profit. The Nissan Cube, seen here being towed away after the theft was discovered, has been in the shop since the Sept. 15 theft in Langley City. (Langley Meals On Wheels)
Theft of catalytic converter sidelines Langley Meals On Wheels delivery van

Soleina Hunter will be accepting donations of blankets and warm clothing for the needy from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Aldergrove Plaza on the corner of 272nd and Fraser Highway. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
An Aldergrove teen would like residents to check their closets to help the needy

Canadian Ninja League Finals are set for October 7 to 9 at Langley Events Centre, with 245 competitors. (Canadian Ninja League/CNL photo)
Canadian Ninja League (CNL) National Finals come to Langley Events Centre

Pop-up banner image