A national school food program is needed, B.C. advocates are urging. (Erin Thompson/Peninsula Clarion file)

A national school food program is needed, B.C. advocates are urging. (Erin Thompson/Peninsula Clarion file)

Urgent need for a national school food program in classrooms: B.C. group

The Coalition for Healthy School Food wants the federal government to create a national program.

As kids returned to school this week, the Coalition for Healthy School Food is asking the federal government to create a national food program for students in need.

Coalition coordinator Debbie Field said Friday (Sept. 9) that soarings costs at the grocery store have left some parents but also school food programs struggling to provide students with meals.

“It is more important than ever for the federal government to advance its commitment to a national school food program.”

In December 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tasked his cabinet ministers to work with province leaders and other stakeholders to develop a nationwide school food program with a focus on nutrition.

School food programs are organized and funded on a province and territorial basis.

Canada is currently the only G7 country without a national school program. According to a 2017 UNICEF study, Canada ranks 37th out of the world’s 41 wealthiest countries for feeding schoolchildren.

Manitoba, B.C., Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador have all increased funding to these programs at a provincial level because of the rising cost of groceries and the positive impact these programs have on children.

On Aug. 29, the B.C. government announced a $60-million investment for schools. This “will help school districts make sure students are fed and have the school supplies they need to be successful this year,” the education ministry said in a statement at the time.

READ MORE: $60M between 60 school districts: B.C. announces one-time back-to-school fund

The Coalition is asking people to reach out to their local MP’s and encourage them to support a national school food program by visiting the Coalition’s website.

The Coalition is a network of over 200 non-profits and has over 100 endorsements from every province and territory.

READ MORE: B.C. food-aid programs seeing spike in hungry students amid high inflation, grocery costs


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

EducationFood Bank

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Visitors bearing tributes gather in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Next story
Fire breaks out in Vancouver’s Chinatown after explosions

Just Posted

Clive Ellis is a long-time CARES volunteer. (Langley Advance Times files)
Local cat shelter turns leisure walks into a fundraiser

Langley’s Dallas Smith has been nominated for the CCMA awards in four categories. This could be his fourth year in a row winning the top entertainment title. (Jeff McIntosh/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley country star could become the top entertainer for fourth year in a row

Longtime supporter of Langley Cruise-In, Steve Elliott, will once again bring back his Elvis Presley-inspired show to the main stage this year. (Langley Advance Times files)
Music, cars, and food – all at once in downtown Aldergrove

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Brent Seabrook will be joining the Vancouver Giants as a player development coach. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Stanley Cup champion signed as player development coach by Vancouver Giants