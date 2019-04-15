Quinn James of Wyoming, Michigan, learned his sentence Monday

US man gets life for killing teen who accused him of rape

The teen accused Quinn James of sexual assault in 2017

A judge has sentenced a western Michigan man to life in prison for killing a 16-year-old girl who accused him of rape.

Forty-three-year-old Quinn James of Wyoming, Michigan, learned his sentence Monday after a Grand Rapids jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the strangulation death of Mujey Dumbuya. Her partially clothed body was found in January 2018 in woods in Kalamazoo, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) southeast of her Grand Rapids-area home.

READ MORE: Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

James was a maintenance worker at Dumbuya’s school, and she accused him of sexual assault in 2017. Authorities say James killed the girl while free on a $100,000 cash bond in the assault case.

He was sentenced last December to 20 to 30 years in prison for third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

READ MORE: Four people shot dead in Penticton, one man in custody

The Associated Press

