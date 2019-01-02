ICBC’s interim 6.3% rate hike approved

Basic insurance rates to increase by an average of about $60 for drivers in April

Drivers will officially be paying 6.3 per cent more for basic car insurance rates starting in April.

ICBC announced Wednesday that the BC Utilities Commission approved its application for the rate increase, which was made in December.

New drivers or those seeking a renewal on their basic insurance rates on or after April 1 will see an average increase of about $60.

The increase follows last year’s hike that raised basic insurance rates by 6.4 per cent.

ICBC said it’s projecting a net loss of $890 million for its current fiscal year, as external pressures continue to grow from a record number of crashes, and the increase in claims volume and higher claims costs.

The review of ICBC’s full application will continue into March. Anyone interested in requesting intervener status or submitting a letter or comment can visit bcuc.com.

