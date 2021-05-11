The site of a planned new restaurant will be that of the former Lampliter and the cottage next door on Glover Road. (Langley Advance Times files)

The site of a planned new restaurant will be that of the former Lampliter and the cottage next door on Glover Road. (Langley Advance Times files)

Vacant Fort Langley buildings to be replaced with restaurant

The new project will retain a large tree on Glover Road

A 3,600 square foot restaurant site is expected to replace some of the boarded up buildings in Fort Langley’s downtown after Township council voted in favour of the project on Monday.

Site Lines Architecture has applied to build a new one-storey structure, on a two-lot site which extends from the south end of the building that contains Wendel’s Bookstore and Cafe down to the north end of Gasoline Alley.

The plan includes retaining the walnut tree and wood deck surrounding it on the north end of the site.

The site will include a sizable patio area as well as outdoor picnic spaces. There will also be a green space and some playground equipment.

The existing buildings on the site, which are currently boarded up and have been closed for some time, will be demolished and replaced.

READ MORE: Deal to add Fort Langley land to Kwantlen reserve called off

The restaurant will seat 80 people inside with a capacity for an additional 40 people outside on the deck area, according to Gord Klassen of Site Lines Architecture.

The site drew some debate from council about the design of the building, as well as some discussion about parking and laneways, which are often issues for developments in the Fort, where parking is at a premium.

In the end, the council voted 6-2 in favour of the project, with Councillors Petrina Arnason and Bob Long opposed.

Long said he had some issues with the style of the building.

Before building anything in downtown Fort Langley, the Township council has to issue a heritage alteration permit, because of the heritage character of the area.

Councillor Eric Woodward recused himself from the debate and vote because the development is a project of his charity foundation under the umbrella of the Fort Langley Project, a series of proposed redevelopments. The ultimate aim is to fund local charities from the profits from Fort Langley properties and developments.

“Approval to finally replace the last few of these permanently derelict structures is a very positive step forward for Fort Langley,” Woodward said in the wake of the vote. “The board felt we had to propose a modest, no-variance development permit to ensure we would be able to move forward with something, at least.”

The buildings, which include the former Lampliter Cafe, have been boarded up for the last few years after Statewood reached an impasse with the Township over previous development plans.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

developmentFort LangleyLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Experts divided on urgency to vaccinate teens from COVID-19 before September
Next story
Money running out for fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in B.C. schools

Just Posted

The site of a planned new restaurant will be that of the former Lampliter and the cottage next door on Glover Road. (Langley Advance Times files)
Vacant Fort Langley buildings to be replaced with restaurant

The new project will retain a large tree on Glover Road

Undated Google photo of Safeway (20871 Fraser Hwy.).
Safeway, FreshCo, Shoppers and three Langley schools record COVID-19 cases

Two COVID-positive staff reported at same Safeway within days

Trash collectors in Langley City will start refusing to pick up organic waste mixed with plastic. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Organic waste mixed with plastic will be left at the curb, Langley City warns

Plastic contamination of green bins called ‘exceptionally high and unacceptable’

Langley RCMP say this woman was seen in a surveillance video on March 31, 2021 walking between two homes in the 8500-block of 205B Street minutes before a fire that saw one of the homes destroyed and the other sustain significant damage. (Langley RCMP)
Langley RCMP search for possible arson suspect after fire damages 2 Willoughby homes

The fire was reported on March 31

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC: Westbound Highway 1 crash blocking left lane in Langley

Incident at 264th Street slowing morning commuters

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Laketown Shakedown has been rescheduled for 2022, with options for ticket holders to receive refunds or credit for future events. (File photo)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation elected chief councillor Moses Martin, who was also Chantel Moore’s grandfather, speaks to media in Port Alberni on Aug. 16, 2020, during a visit from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh following the police shooting of Chantel Moore. (Elena Rardon photo)
Mother of 2 shot by police in critical condition says B.C. First Nation chief

Community ‘devastated’ by third member of 1,150-person Vancouver Island nation shot in less than a year

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham promotes the government’s BuyBC food program in 2019. (B.C. government)
Money running out for fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in B.C. schools

‘Looking at ways to support this type of program,’ minister says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Experts now predict 33.6% rise in B.C. home sales for 2021

BCREA economists also predict home prices to increase by 14.3%

B.C. Auditor General Michael Pickup in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. didn’t effectively manage conservation lands program: auditor general

Michael Pickup says staff had limited approaches to resolving the unauthorized use of the most at-risk conservation lands

The majority of city council votes in favour of this design for a new Salmon Arm flag on Monday, May 10, 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Majority of council salutes new flag for Salmon Arm

Two councillors raise concerns about logo being too corporate for a flag

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

Most Read