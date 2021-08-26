Vaccination clinics are set to open at Fraser Valley post-secondary institutions. (Adobe stock photo)

Vaccine clinics set to open at Fraser Valley post-secondary schools

Students will be able to walk in for their 1st or 2nd dose as capacity and supplies allow

Fraser Health is set to open a number of vaccine clinics at post-secondary institutions in the coming days and throughout

The list of universities includes the British Columbia Institute of Technology, Simon Fraser University, Douglas College, Trinity Western University, University of the Fraser Valley, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Summit Pacific College, Columbia Bible College and Yorkville University.

Students will be able to walk in for either their first or second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccine as capacity and supplies allow.

The provincial government recently announced that vaccination will be required to live in student housing, attending sports games and other group events. Vaccines won’t be required for in-person classes, but masks will be mandatory for all indoor public spaces in B.C., including post-secondary institutions.

British Columbians will need at least one dose of vaccine to participate in a number of social and recreational activities in B.C. by Sep. 13 and must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 24.

For a full list of dates and times for post-secondary vaccine clinics visit Fraser Health’s website.

