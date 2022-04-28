Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service

All B.C. government employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

All staff with the B.C. government are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including those with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

In an email to Black Press, Fire Information Officer Briana Hill wrote, “The COVID-19 vaccination policy applies to all BC Public Service staff and the PHO will advise if there are any changes to be made to the policy. The BC Wildfire Service will continue business operations with the assumption that the policy will be in place for the entire season.”

The service does not expect the vaccination policy will impact its ability to respond to wildfires.

READ MORE: ‘Brutally understaffed’ to combat high-rise blazes: Retired Kelowna firefighter

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresCOVID-19firefightersvaccines

Comments are closed

Previous story
Woodward announces run for mayor of Langley Township
Next story
Tens of millions worth of art seized from Greater Victoria dealer in fraud investigation

Just Posted

Eric Woodward is running for mayor in Langley Township. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Woodward announces run for mayor of Langley Township

In addition to performing across Canada, pianist Christina Tong also teaches and coaches with a focus in chamber music. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
School pianists and quartet unite for evening of chamber music

Hitchhikers nowadays can be so brazen. Amid a little bit of West Coast wet weather, this little gaffer tried hitching a ride with Sharon Vose and her daughter-in-law recently in South Langley, after the pair mistakenly left the car door standing open in the area of 232nd Street and 16th Avenue. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Can I catch a ride?

James Shannon, Nicola Shannon, Danielle Snider, Cassie Unger are part of the newly Little Dipper Theatre Company. Their inaugural production will be presented in June at Bez Arts Hub. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Zeal to make hometown an art hub, Langley resident launches a theatre company