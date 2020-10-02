Valley traffic congested after TransCanada Highway crash in Langley

Westbound travel impacted Friday morning

Westbound traffic is congested along the TransCanada Highway after a crash in the area of 232nd Street. (DriveBC webcam)

An early morning crash involving multiple vehicles has the TransCanada Highway bogged down through Langley

The incident occured on the westbound side in the area of 232nd Street.

As well, Surrey Traffic is reporting a crash at 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue. It has the eastbound section of 192nd Street closed temporarily.

• READ MORE: Trans-Canada twinning project between 216th and 264th Streets on schedule for 2021

British Columbians who test negative for COVID-19 waiting up to 4 days for results
Survey on future spray park at Fort Langley Pool ends Friday

Most Read