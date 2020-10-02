Valley traffic congested after TransCanada Highway crash in Langley

An early morning crash involving multiple vehicles has the TransCanada Highway bogged down through Langley
The incident occured on the westbound side in the area of 232nd Street.
#BCHwy1 – Reports of a vehicle incident WB west of 232nd St. in #LangleyBC, crews en route, expect delays and congestion.
As well, Surrey Traffic is reporting a crash at 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue. It has the eastbound section of 192nd Street closed temporarily.
