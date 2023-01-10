Value of Langley City’s most expensive properties rises: BC Assessment

The priciest home is now assessed at more than $3.3 million

The most expensive properties in Langley City are worth even more than they were a year ago, according to BC Assessment’s list of the top 10 valuable homes.

The most expensive home in Langley City this year is a site in the 20900 block of Newlands Drive valued at more than $3.3 million.

That beats last year, when the same property was worth just above $3 million.

The second-most expensive property, in the 4600 block of 204th Street, is worth $2.99 million, followed by three more properties assessed at more than $2.9 million.

The lowest-priced of the top-10 was assessed at $2.7 million.

Most of the homes were located between 48th and 46th Avenue or near Grade Crescent, on the southern edge of the City, where single-family homes still dominate. None of them appeared to be north of the Nicomekl River, where single-family homes are becoming rarer as developers put up more condos and townhouses ever year.

In general, the values of the City’s priciest residential lots were up, after yet another year of rapid growth in prices.

In Langley Township, the 10 most expensive residential properties are valued at between $8 million and $18 million, and often much of that value is tied up in large estates, some up to 80 acres in size.

BC Assessments based its assessed values on what the properties were worth in July, compared to 12 months previously.

But prices for homes in the region peaked around March to April, after two years of furious increases, and then began to drop.

Assessed values are unlikely to represent the sales value of homes, including some of the most expensive.

READ ALSO: Top properties in Langley cost $21 to $14 million

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley CityReal estate