Firefighters and RCMP were on scene Friday morning

A van collided with a building, resulting in assistance from firefighters and police. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township firefighters and RCMP were called out when a mini-van collided with the wall of a drugstore on Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the Shoppers Drug Mart at the Langley Crossing Shopping Centre at 200th Street and 64th Avenue.

A white van appeared to have hopped the curb from the parking lot and struck the side of the building.

– more to come

