Vancity staff walking back into a branch in Langley, B.C. on Sept. 25, 2019 after a safety concern caused about 30 various branches in the Lower Mainland to be evacuated. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Vancity banks across Lower Mainland evacuated due to ‘safety concern’

About 30 locations were closed Wednesday morning, and police were contacted

A number of Vancity banks were evacuated due to some kind of safety concern on Wednesday morning.

A media relations staff member with the credit union told Black Press Media that branches in Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey, Delta and Langley were closed at about 10:30 a.m.

Details around exactly what kind of safety concern sparked the closures remains unknown, but the staff member confirmed it was not health related nor was linked to temporary issues with the Vancity website and mobile app seen on Tuesday.

Police in each city were contacted about the closures, and the various locations are expected to reopen at noon.

More to come.

