Vancouver advocate says anti-groping police campaign isn’t enough to stop predators

The poster campaign won’t do any harm, but Hilla Kerner says lack of charges sends undeterring message

Hilla Kerner, spokesperson for the Vancouver Rape Relief Society, says that groping is so commonplace she suspects that many women don’t even report their assault (Pixabay photo)

While a poster campaign telling predators not to grope brings awareness to a common type of assault, an advocate with Vancouver’s Rape Relief Society says the most effective deterrence is for the attacker to be put in prison.

On Tuesday, Vancouver police alongside Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the organization Barwatch launched a collaborative anti-groping poster campaign called Hands Off!, with the hope it will serve as a stern reminder that unwanted sexual contact is classified as sexual assault and will net criminal charges.

READ MORE: Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

Since 2018, Vancouver police said officers have investigated 270 reports of unwanted sexual contact, while transit police have investigated a further 75. Such assaults are most prevalent in crowded places such as bars, restaurants and public transit.

But Hilla Kerner, spokesperson for Rape Relief, told Black Press Media that a majority of sexual offences don’t end in charges.

According to a Freedom of Information request obtained by Kerner, 20 per cent of all sexual assaults – or 128 of 624 offences – reported to the Vancouver Police Department resulted in charges in 2018.

“What we really want the police to do is increase that number, because that is what tells men they are likely to get away with sexually assaulting women,” she said. “We believe that is the most deterring message.”

Kerner said that groping is such commonplace, she suspects that many women don’t even report their assault.

“It’s a very common experience, we hear it from the women that volunteer with us, we hear it from the women who call the crisis line – whenever we talk to women, women are being groped in public spaces on a regular basis.”

A single incident of being violated can have lasting impacts.

“It violates a woman’s bodily autonomy, it violates women’s boundaries, it makes public space not welcoming for women,” Kerner said, and “the accumulating impact of this kind of behaviour undermines women’s ability to fully enjoy the right to be in public and be active in public.”

Vancouver police Sgt. Aaron Roed assured that VPD investigators treat every sexual assault with the highest priority.

“If it is reported to police it will be investigated,” he told Black Press Media, adding that he understands “these are serious situations which people have to go through” and people who do make a report are offered victim services upon reaching out.

Bystanders and witnesses can play a pivotal role in combating public sexual offences, Kerner added, by speaking up or intervening and taking a photo of the suspect to be given to police.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.