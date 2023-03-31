Two hundred and fifteen pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery n Vancouver on Friday, May 28, 2021, as a memorial to children who did not return from residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two hundred and fifteen pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery n Vancouver on Friday, May 28, 2021, as a memorial to children who did not return from residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver asks artist, vigil keepers to end Indigenous children’s shoe memorial

City says art gallery memorial not aligned with spiritual practices of the three area First Nations

Officials in Vancouver are meeting with the artist and volunteers who are keeping vigil on a children’s shoe memorial on the steps of the city’s art gallery in an effort to end the tribute to children who didn’t return from residential schools.

The installation started with 215 pairs of children’s shoes on the gallery steps and was set up shortly after the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced the possible unmarked graves of children were found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The city says in a statement it notified the artist in November that the growing memorial of shoes and stuffed animals needed to come down ahead of the two-year anniversary of the announcement of the Kamloops discovery this May.

The statement says the decision is supported by the local Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations.

It says the memorial was initially installed in response to the profound need for grieving and healing spaces, but the continuation of the memorial isn’t aligned with the spiritual practices of the three area First Nations.

The city says it should have acted sooner to bring the memorial to a close once it realized the local nations were not consulted and had not given permission for the installation.

The statement says the teachings handed down through generations for the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations say that “as long as the memorial remains, the spirits of the children will remain tethered to the items placed on the steps and cannot move on.”

READ MORE: Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

READ MORE: Memorial to residential school victims removed from Parliament Hill

ArtIndigenousresidential schoolsVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trump indicted, becomes 1st ex-president charged with crime: lawyer
Next story
Migrant death toll rises to 8 after bodies of child, adult found near Quebec/U.S. border

Just Posted

The Sardis Library is seen on June 23, 2022. The NDP government announced on March 31, 2023 that Fraser Valley Regional Library will receive more than $2.3 million in provincial funding. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
More than $2.3 million in provincial funding coming for Fraser Valley Regional Library

Artist Nathan Schulz created this Newspaper Star Bag out of newspapers, flyers, recycled handles and a nylon beading cord. In total, 90 per cent of the materials used are recycled. His entry, under the youth category, was one of several on display at Willowbrook Shopping Centre as part of the 2018 Upcycling Design Challenge. (Langley Advance Times files)
Upcycled art is Langley Township’s next Pop’d exhibition

Langley karate athlete Derrick Cruz was presented with the W.R. Bennett Award for Athletic Excellence on Sunday, March 26, at the close of the B.C. Winter Games in Vernon, in recognition of his outstanding achievements on and off the mat. (Courtesy B.C. Winter Games)
Langley’s Derrick Cruz presented W.R. Bennett Award at B.C. Winter Games

The Langley Food Truck Festival was held in September 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley food truck festival owners faced with bill for thousands

Pop-up banner image