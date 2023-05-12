A man carrying a flag leads a group of people walking in Chinatown in Vancouver, on Friday, May 12, 2023. The provincial government has given the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation a $2.2 million grant to support the revitalization of the neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Chinatown gets $2.2-million grant to revitalize historic neighbourhood

Funding will go toward renewing historic storefronts, as well as adding infrastructure and lighting

Vancouver’s Chinatown is getting a $2.2-million provincial grant to revitalize the historic neighbourhood.

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation says the funding will go toward renewing historic storefronts, as well as adding infrastructure and lighting throughout the neighbourhood.

The funding will also help the Chinese Cultural Centre upgrade its facade.

Chinatown has been the focus of a number of revitalization efforts in recent months after concerns about crime levels and lower foot traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Vancouver City Council approved a new flat parking rate of $2 per hour at meters across the neighbourhood, starting on June 1.

Chinatown’s business leaders say a slew of new, non-Chinese businesses have brought life to the community, but the neighbourhood must work to maintain its cultural heritage to sustain its unique character.

