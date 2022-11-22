Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, left, and Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer listen as B.C. Premier David Eby announces a new public safety plan in Vancouver on Sunday, November 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, left, and Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer listen as B.C. Premier David Eby announces a new public safety plan in Vancouver on Sunday, November 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver city council to vote on motion allocating funding for more police, nurses

New mayor wants to earmark $4.5 million to the police and $1.5 million to the health authority

Vancouver city council is expected to vote on a motion today launching a flagship promise by the city’s new mayor to hire more police and mental health nurses, but the idea facing pushback.

Mayor Ken Sim campaigned on a promise to hire 100 more officers and 100 mental health nurses for programs that partner police with nurses to respond to non-emergency mental health calls.

The motion before council would earmark $4.5 million to the police and $1.5 million to the health authority from the city’s operating budget to start hiring in January.

The idea, which is expected to cost a total of $20 million a year, has already received significant criticism from more than two dozen people speaking against the motion at an earlier meeting.

The mayor’s office called the promise a vital component to bolster Vancouver’s front-line response to the mental health and addictions crisis in the city.

Stacy Ashton, chair of the BC Crisis Line Network, says involving officers when a person is in a mental health crisis can be “hugely anxiety-provoking” if someone doesn’t trust the police.

“Their role is really public safety. Their role is to kind of control the situation and get folks to comply with their instructions,” she said.

“And when somebody is in crisis, they’re out of control and the worst thing you can do in that moment is take even more of their control away.”

RELATED: Vancouver mayor-elect Ken Sim says transition plan has begun for rollout of pledges

RELATED: Incoming B.C. premier Eby vows to make Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside healthy, safe

nursePoliceVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Male suspect in critical condition, female victim dies in Prince Rupert shooting
Next story
Businesses ally with environmentalists to push B.C.’s new premier to protect biodiversity

Just Posted

226 pioneers and spouses, along with 115 dignitaries and invited guests attended the Douglas Day 2022 pioneers banquet on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Langley Events Centre. It was the first in-person version of the annual event since 2019. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A return to an in-person celebration of pioneers draws more than 300 to Langley banquet

Aldergrove’s Joel Waterman became the first player from Langley-based Trinity Western University to win a spot on the national team training camp. On Nov. 13, he was named to the Canadian team that will compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (TWU file image)
VIDEO: Aldergrove’s Joel Waterman is playing for Canada at the World Cup

The proposed new housing development is just south of R.E. Mountain Secondary and the Langley Events Centre. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
New development planned near R.E. Mountain Secondary

When securely fastened lights couldn’t be pried loose from the Christmas in Williams Park display in Langley — a portion of it seen here in 2021 — they were vandalized beyond repair. Damage was estimated in the hundreds of dollars by Barb Sharp, president of the non-profit group that puts on the annual drive-through event. (Langley Advance Times file)
Vandalism damages Langley Christmas in Williams Park light display