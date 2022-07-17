The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a Vancouver shot a man July 16. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a Vancouver shot a man July 16. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver cop shoots man allegedly involved in break-in; police watchdog investigating

52-year-old man taken to hospital with serious injuries July 16

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a Vancouver police officer shot and seriously injured a man Saturday (July 16) evening.

The Vancouver Police Department says it was called to a building near Gore Avenue and Railway Street for a reported break-in at about 8:45 p.m.

Once there, officers saw a vehicle leaving the area, according to VPD. The department says an officer signalled to the driver to stop but they continued driving to the area of Commercial Drive and East 2nd Avenue.

There, the officer caught up with the driver and shot him. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says it’s not yet clear whether the driver also fired shots and, if so, who shot first, but VPD says the driver had a weapon on him.

Identified as a 52-year-old man, the driver was taken to hospital with serious gun-shot wounds. He remains there under custody, according to VPD.

No officers were injured in the interaction, although a police dog did require medical treatment.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency that investigates all incidents where interactions with police result in death or serious injury. It is asking any person with information about the incident to contact its witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

READ ALSO: High-flying experiment: Do stem cells grow better in space?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceShootingVancouver

Previous story
Canada’s oilsands look into use of nuclear power as ‘net zero changes everything’
Next story
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., grows to 1,706 hectares, remains “out of control”

Just Posted

The Butterfly Release and Fundraiser takes place at Krause Berry Farms on Saturday, Aug. 6 in support of Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge. Butterflies are $25 each, but numbers are limited. Anyone who would like to release a butterfly is encouraged to reserve one. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Butterfly release aids Langley Hospice, Langley Lodge

This black-headed grosbeak stopped for a bit of a rest in Veronique Kolisnyk’s backyard in Walnut Grove recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Rest time

After pulling 1,170 pounds of cinder blocks along a rail track in the weight pull competition, this pup and owner took a moment to share some hugs and love. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Dogs demo athletic abilities

(Pixabay)
IN OUR VIEW: Don’t fear tackling health care reform in B.C., across Canada