(Black Press Media file)

Vancouver crash leaves driver dead, 2 in hospital

Police are investigating what happened in 2-vehicle crash

Police are investigating after a south Vancouver crash left one man dead and two more people seriously injured in the city’s fifth fatal collision this year.

Police say a vehicle with three inside was heading southbound on Cambie Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday when it hit a car at West 57 Avenue and then crashed into a utility pole.

Fire crews had to extricate the three southbound passengers and paramedics took the to hospital.

The driver, a man in his 20s, died in hospital shortly after while his two passengers remain with serious injuries.

No one in the second vehicle was seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-3012.

READ MORE: Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PR firm suspends contract with former B.C. premier amid groping accusation

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants blank Rockets

Langley-based G-men take over top spot in the west

Kodiaks begin best-of-seven series strong

The Kodiaks opened their quarter-final playoff series by defeating the Delta Ice Hawks on home ice.

Heritage proposal for Aldergrove fire hall at a ‘standstill’

The Alder Grove Heritage Society faces a delay in knowing the fate of the fire hall due to tenants slated to live in the building until 2020.

VIDEO: Langley hosting high-flying fun at annual gymnastics tournament

Action runs Friday through Sunday at the Langley Events Centre fieldhouse.

Langley Secondary students rehearse upcoming musical comedy

The Langley Secondary Musical Theatre Company presents Guys and Dolls on Feb. 22.

VIDEO: Langley hosting high-flying fun at annual gymnastics tournament

Action runs Friday through Sunday at the Langley Events Centre fieldhouse.

B.C. VIEWS: Power politics wins over rational energy policy

B.C Hydro continues to face interference on rates

PR firm suspends contract with former B.C. premier amid groping accusation

Edelman says in a statement that Campbell has served as a special adviser to the firm since last July

Vancouver crash leaves driver dead, 2 in hospital

Police are investigating what happened in 2-vehicle crash

James says B.C. budget puts priorities on NDP’s poverty, environment plans

She said she expected the government’s poverty reduction and climate change strategies to be priorities in the budget

PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Games kicked off in Red Deer this week

Ammonia leak shuts down curling club in Nelson

It’s not yet clear when the leak was detected

Pavelski’s 31st goal helps Sharks top Canucks 3-2

Vancouver one point out of second NHL wild-card spot

Stabbing at Lower Mainland banquet hall sends man to hospital

RCMP says victim has ‘non-life threatening’ injuries, incident still under investigation

Most Read