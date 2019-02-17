Vancouver crash leaves driver dead, 2 in hospital

Police are investigating what happened in 2-vehicle crash

Police are investigating after a south Vancouver crash left one man dead and two more people seriously injured in the city’s fifth fatal collision this year.

Police say a vehicle with three inside was heading southbound on Cambie Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday when it hit a car at West 57 Avenue and then crashed into a utility pole.

Fire crews had to extricate the three southbound passengers and paramedics took the to hospital.

The driver, a man in his 20s, died in hospital shortly after while his two passengers remain with serious injuries.

No one in the second vehicle was seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-3012.

