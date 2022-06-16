Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. British Columbia’s police complaint commissioner has set off an investigation into the conduct of 19 officers from eight separate police departments.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lockdown ends at Vancouver high school after reports of person with a weapon inside

Vancouver Police said there were no injuries and they continue to search for the suspect

After conducting a room-by-room search of Killarney Secondary School, Vancouver Police have not located a suspect who was reported to be holding a weapon inside the school.

In a Tweet, Vancouver Police said there were no injuries and the lockdown has now ended. Officers continue to investigate the incident.

The incident comes just one day after two teenagers entered the school and set off bear mace inside, forcing the evacuation of approximately 2,000 students. The teenagers do not attend Killarney and intended to assault a male student inside. After deploying the bear spray the teens fled in a vehicle.

Several staff and students were “contaminated” by the bear spray and were attended to by paramedics on scene. A number of students were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Vancouver police have identified the suspects in the bear mace incident and the investigation is ongoing.

