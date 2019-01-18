Vancouver hit-and-run leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

A woman and her husband were walking in a marked crosswalk at East 41 and Commercial Street

A 53-year-old woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in an early-morning hit-and-run in east Vancouver.

Police said Friday the collision happened just before 1:30 a.m., as the woman and her husband were walking in a marked crosswalk at East 41 Avenue and Commercial Street.

A vehicle heading east drove through the red light and struck the woman before driving off towards Victoria Drive, and did not stop or call for help.

“Based on the information collected so far, there is no doubt the driver is aware they struck someone,” Const. Jason Doucette said. “We have pieces of your vehicle. Do the right thing and contact VPD immediately.”

The woman was rushed to hospital. Her husband as not hurt.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is likely a BMW SUV, which will have obvious front-end damage including a missing grill.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-3012 or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.