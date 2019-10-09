Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

The first feather-shaped coin the Royal Canadian Mint has ever minted has a special connection to the area, thanks to a Comox Valley artist.

Kwakwaka’wakw/K’omoks artist Andy Everson previously designed coins for the mint, but never one in such a unique shape.

“I feel it is an honour to represent our people in an authentic way,” he explained of the (face value) $20 coin.

The one-ounce pure silver coin had a mintage of 3,000 through the Royal Canadian Mint for $149.00 and was sold out at press time.

RELATED: Mint condition: Local artist creates designs for new Canadian Mint coins

Everson said the opportunity to design a coin for the world stage provides an opportunity to showcase his culture and heritage.

“(The coin) brings collectors and people around the world an awareness about us, and our culture and our art.”

Generally, the process for coin-designing involves the RCM choosing between a handful of artists and eventually narrowing down the selection process to one. In this case, the RCM reached out to Everson directly last summer and asked him to create a design.

Everson’s coin is an engraved side profile view of an eagle head, presented in the Northwest Coast formline style.

Framed by the coin’s feather-shaped contour, the eagle’s eye and downward-curving beak are surrounded by variations of split-U forms that recreate the eagle’s facial features and feathers.

The backside of Comox Valley artist Andy Everson’s eagle feather coin. Photo by Royal Canadian Mint

The reverse also inspired the background pattern seen on the flip side, which features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II designed by Susanna Blunt.

Everson noted because of the shape, there were some parameters he had to follow.

“Normally, the shaft (of the feather) is longer and with a bigger point. It’s exciting though because it is so differently shaped.”

Everson said he designed the coin for it to be minted in either silver or gold.

Last year, the RCM released Everson’s pure gold ultra-high relief ancestor moon mask coin, which had a face value of $200 but retailed for $2999.95 with a mintage of 300.

In 2014, the RCM released Everson’s first coin – a $200 denomination one which also came in a silver version with a holographic finish.


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Knifepoint mugging in Aldergrove among recent crimes

Just Posted

Knifepoint mugging in Aldergrove among recent crimes

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in thefts, scams

Westbound Highway 1 crash involving multiple vehicles causing significant delays

Accident site is just West of 232nd Street in Langley and blocking the left lane

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop a heartbreaker late in the third period

Langley-based team suffers a loss on the road in Prince Albert

Don’t tell Ray Barnett it can’t be done

Langley-based humanitarian pens autobiography, touching on creation of African Children’s Choir

Invention scores Langley student a ticket to Abu Dhabi science fair

Mac Dykeman, 14, hopes to start distributing her new product developed on her family’s farm

VIDEO: Fast food chains launch grocery-store versions of menu items in competitive market

Tim Hortons introduced three of its soups and its chili to supermarket shoppers

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Councillors in B.C. city ask mayor to resume leave while facing sex assault charge

Mayor Rob Vagramov said he would take the comments into consideration

Police Act report finds retired B.C. sgt-at-arms commits neglect of duty

Gary Lenz had announced his retirement earlier this month

Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Average legal cannabis price dropped to $10.23 per gram

VIDEO: RCMP not at fault for man jumping off Pitt River Bridge, says police watchdog

RCMP responded to a report of man on the wrong side of the railing at the bridge

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

Most Read