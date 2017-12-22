A Nanaimo man was handed a jail sentence of more than two and a half years after pleading guilty to sexual touching of a minor and a number of child pornography-related charges. (NEWS BULLETIN file)

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

A Nanaimo man was handed a jail sentence of more than two and a half years after pleading guilty to sexual touching of a minor and a number of child pornography-related charges.

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey, 34, who has a previous child pornography possession conviction, pleaded guilty Friday in provincial court in Nanaimo to charges of possession of child pornography, importing and distributing child pornography and touching of a minor for a sexual purpose. The case stemmed from a Jan. 13 incident in Ladysmith involving a six-year-old boy whose identity is protected.

Basil McCormick, Crown counsel, and Chris Churchill, Morrisey’s counsel, made a joint submission where both agreed on sentencing and presented it to Judge Ronald Lamperson. The judge sentenced Morrisey, who has been in custody since his arrest this past February, to an additional 989 days in jail.

During sentencing, it was revealed that Morrisey was using a mobile instant messaging application to share images of child pornography. The authorities were alerted and a Ladysmith IP address was identified. RCMP conducted surveillance and arrested Morrisey on Feb. 8. Two cellphones were seized and searched, yielding approximately 700 videos and thousands of images, many depicting children who appeared to be between two and seven years old.

Included were images of Morrisey placing his genitals touching the boy’s body parts. Police determined the images were taken Jan. 13.

Churchill said that Morrisey had a hard upbringing. He never knew his father and his mother abused drugs. He was subject to abusive foster parent situations and raised by his grandparents. He was allegedly sexually abused between the ages of seven and nine.

Addressing the court, Morrisey tearfully apologized for the damage he had done.

Morrisey must adhere to a number of conditions. He must submit a DNA order and must register as a sex offender. He is prohibited from using the internet or digital network, except for purposes of employment, and will be forbidden from being near schools, swimming pools and anywhere children gather unless in the presence of someone approved by officials.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property
Next story
Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Just Posted

LIVE VIDEO: Defect puts Langley shelter puppy’s life in limbo

Influx of puppies born in care came as a surprise for the team at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

VIDEO: Langley organizers roll out carpet for curling championships

Langley Curling Centre is hosting the 2017-18 BC Junior Curling Championships with finals Saturday.

Langley family continues to fight for full Soliris coverage

Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not long enough

Told he had two weeks to live, Langley man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

Langley student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Vancouver Whitecaps add former Toronto FC centre back Doneil Henry

The 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., spent the bulk of his time with West Ham

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read