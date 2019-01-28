(Used Victoria)

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

A candid Vancouver Island car ad is entertaining thousands on the internet.

The 1993 Subaru Justy listed for $1000 is described as a “tin can” that “blends into the crushing mediocrity of everyday life.”

Since being posted on Saturday, the ad has already garnered more than 30,000 views.

“This $hit is as basic as it gets, let me tell you. It starts and drives. The steering wheel turns the tires,” the poster, jefft3123, writes. “There’s no AC cause apparently that wasn’t a concern in the 90’s so just accept that you’ll be sweating your ass off June through August.”

The poster writes that $35 worth of gas will keep the car running for two weeks because the Subaru “sips gas like a middle-aged Karen sips her mimosas at brunch.”

The silver automatic has 138,000 kilometres, but “Jeff” says not to be surprised if it has some issues.

“This car came out the same year as beanie babies did and it outlived them so obviously there’s gonna be a couple things wrong with it. It’s a thousand bucks.”

“Take it as is, drive this baby into the sunset.”

The poster has not yet been reached for comment.

RELATED: Island shopping cart stunt goes viral

RELATED: Viral video shows Langford man towing a car blocking his driveway

 

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

Previous story
B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler
Next story
‘Significant development’ expected in Bruce McArthur’s case: police

Just Posted

Co-op will boast B.C.’s ‘biggest’ liquor

Otter Co-op in Langley prepares to open its first liquor retail store on Feb. 7.

Many neglected horses seized from Langley property after cruelty investigation

On Dec. 15, 2018, 27 horses were seized in a cruelty investigation in Langley.

Aldergrove Subways fined for not paying employees

The government ordered $7,000 in back pay returned to 18 workers.

Langley infielder says it’s a ‘big honour’ to compete on Team Canada at Pan Am qualifiers

Wes Darvill is playing with Team Canada in Brazil from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.

VIDEO: Giants’ winning streak ends with shootout

The Langley-based team will be playing again in Kamloops this Wednesday.

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

BC Family Day Open House at Aldergrove museum

Alder Grove Heritage Society launches ‘Aldergrove Memories’ photography contest

Symphonic ‘Favourites in February’

Fraser Valley Symphony celebrates 35th anniversary season

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Crane collapse at Port of Vancouver

Officials say ship was coming in to berth when it made contact with ship-to-shore crane on the dock

Impaired driving laws creates different classes of offenders, says B.C. lawyer

Kyla Lee says new impaired laws are unconstitutional and unfair

Most Read