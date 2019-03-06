Vancouver man, 18, charged in multi-city crime spree

Jeevan Johal Saepan is accused of robbing a vehicle, colliding with a police car, shooting at another vehicle

An 18-year-old Vancouver man is facing a slew of charges following a string of crimes that spanned from Surrey to Coquitlam.

Jeevan Johal Saepan, who is known to police, is accused of robbery, discharging a firearm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on the evening of Dec. 11, according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Seventeen charges for man arrested following Surrey crime spree

It’s alleged Saepan robbed a driver of a vehicle in Surrey, then causing a hit-and-run collision with a police vehicle in Burnaby. Police said he then drove to Coquitlam where he allegedly shot at another vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incidents.

Saepan has been released on a number of conditions and is expected to appear in provincial court in Port Coquitlam on March 13.

