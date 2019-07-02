Sunset Beach. (Wikimedia Commons)

Vancouver man allegedly climbs into open convertible and claims it as his own

Police are pursuing mischief-related charges against the man

A Vancouver man is looking at mischief charges after allegedly climbing into an open convertible and claiming the car as his own.

Vancouver police said they were called to the Sunset Beach parking lot Sunday night from the owner of the convertible, who said the man had climbed in and was refusing to leave.

When police arrived, they asked the 36-year-old man to leave. He refused and told police it was now his car. Police shot the man in the leg with a bean bag shot.

He was treated on scene by paramedics, despite refusing any medical care, and taken to jail.

