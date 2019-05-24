West 4th Avenue and Blanca Street in Vancouver. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: Vancouver man dies after crash between motorcycle, transport truck

Police believe speed was a factor in Thursday collision

UPDATE:

A Vancouver man who was driving his motorcycle when he collided with a transport truck has died of his injuries.

——

A Vancouver motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision between him and a transport truck in the city’s west side Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Blanca Street. According to police, the motorcycle was travelling east on West 4th Avenue when it struck the truck, which was making a left turn to go south on Blanca Street.

The motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man, was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured and is cooperating with investigators.

The intersection was closed for several hours. Police said later that evening that it’s believed that speed was a factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Vancouver Police.

