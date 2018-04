Police are investigating after the car went into a wooded area

A Vancouver man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the city on Monday afternoon.

Police said a man drove his car westbound along West King Edward Avenue, through Crown Street and into a wooded area.

The caused of the incident has not yet been determined.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.