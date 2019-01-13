Delta Fire, BCEHS, Delta Police and CN Rail Police are on scene of a collision between a truck and a train near 72nd Street and Churchill Street around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Vancouver man killed in train, garbage truck collision in Delta

Police say it happened the area of 72nd Street and Churchill Street.

One man is dead after a train and a garbage truck collided in the 4600 block of 72nd Street in Delta on Saturday afternoon.

The crash took place at the Churchill Railway Crossing at 3:20 p.m., although Delta police were at the scene cleaning up for 12 hours.

The force of the collision pushed the truck “a significant way down the track,” Delta police said.

The driver of the truck, a Vancouver man in his 40s, was found dead at the scene.

Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said the cause of the crash was still being investigated.

A freelance photojournalist at the scene said that the cab of the truck was crushed and pushed about 100 feet, where it ended up rolled onto its roof.

He also said that CN Rail has reported that the warning devices were working at the time of collision.

READ MORE: Victims of Langley train crash were husband and wife


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
