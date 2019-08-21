Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver masseuse charged with sexual assault after in-home visit

Client had booked him off an app

A Vancouver masseuse has been charged after a woman told police she was sexually assaulted last week.

Vancouver police said Wednesday that a woman in her 30s alleged she had hired Alexander Varfolomeev off an app called ‘Soothe.’

She said Varfolomeev then came to her home to give her a massage but instead sexually assaulted her.

Varfolomeev is not registered with the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. Police believe he is self-employed.

Varfolomeev was released on bail on the condition he not provide massage or physical therapy.

