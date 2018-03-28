Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says he will formally apologize for past discrimination against residents of Chinese descent.

He says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies of previous Vancouver city councils.

Robertson says it’s important to acknowledge the harm that was done and how an unfortunate chapter in Vancouver’s history continues to affect the lives of Chinese Canadians today.

Robertson is to make the apology on April 22 as part of a larger Chinatown Culture Day event.

City councillors Bill Yee and Maggie Ip are to read out the apology in Chinese languages.

The city had the help of an advisory group of Chinese and non-Chinese experts and community leaders to guide development of the apology, which was approved by council in November.

Related: Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools

Related: Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April
Next story
UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Just Posted

Elderly Langley man airlifted after Aldergrove crash

A collision in the 6200-block of 256th Street Tuesday morning send a lone driver to hospital.

VIDEO: Giants score huge game three victory

Balanced scoring effort gives Vancouver 2-1 series lead over Victoria Royals in WHL quarter-finals

Gay Langley clergy: Navigating people’s differences with love

An Aldergrove Anglican minister is helping others understand sexual orientation and gender identity.

Craft beer festival returns to Fort Langley in May

Second annual Fort Langley Beer & Food Festival takes over Fort historic site May 19

Council, landowner still not talking over vacant Fort Langley buildings

Township council decided not to ask a local developer to speak to them.

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Mother faces charges after missing Vancouver boy found in U.S.

Nine-year-old had been missing for more than two weeks, after his dad couldn’t find him after school

Borders will be busy Easter weekend

Travel tips for the Good Friday/Easter Monday long weekend in the Pacific Region

UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Analysis concluded that RCMP officer did not run the suspect over

Speed limits, snow crab season changes coming to help save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales

Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

Langley set to host Canada Russia Series

Game two of the six-game cross-Canada series will hit the ice at the Langley Events Centre on Nov. 6

FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

FIFA has opened an investigation after France soccer team players were racially abused by fans in Russia

Sobbing Amanda Lindhout says kidnapping inflicted emotional, physical scars

A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

Most Read