(Vancouver Aquarium)

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled last month that the aquarium’s “non-interference” provisions in its contract prevented the board from banning the animals.

Related: Court rules park board lacked authority to ban whales, dolphins at Vancouver Aquarium

The decision came after the non-profit society that runs the aquarium applied for a judicial review of amendments to a park bylaw passed last year that restricted the importation and keeping of cetaceans.

The aquarium has a licensing agreement with the board that allows it to operate in Stanley Park, and the facility announced it January that it would end the display of cetaceans because of controversy over keeping the animals in captivity.

Park board chairman Stuart Mackinnon says in a release that the court’s decision poses a real and substantial challenge to the legal power and authority of its elected board.

He says the board continues to support the care of the aquarium’s only remaining cetacean, a Pacific white-sided dolphin named Helen.

Related: Investigation says toxin killed the Vancouver aquarium’s beluga whales

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Conservationists want emergency order to save killer whales
Next story
Tougher penalties for distracted drivers in B.C.

Just Posted

Aldergrove Regional Park to be divided up by Abbotsford and Vancouver?

Transition plan for large Aldergrove park’s future hits a snag as province says “no”

Aboriginal masks unveiled at Aldergrove school

North Otter Elementary’s ties to First Nations grow with new collection of masks

Abbotsford man charged after police seize “Zombie Killer” machete, brass knuckles and wig

Warrant had been issued for Albert Fontaine on kidnapping charges from Penticton

VIDEO: Poppy students sweeten the stage with Willy Wonka musical

Nearly 70 students involved in production of ‘Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,’ running March 7 to 10

LETTER: Langley should follow Surrey’s lead in road building

A Brookswood resident suggests neighbours to the west have a better idea – construct roads first.

UPDATED: B.C. RCMP investigate man caught on video kicking librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Doctor assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital

A doctor was punched by a patient at the hospital Tuesday night

B.C. school assignment deemed racist on social media

An assignment taken home by a Grade 4 Kelowna student has sparked a heated online conversation

Woodpeckers perform havoc-wreaking encore on B.C. arts centre

The birds have been pecking holes in the side of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in the North Okanagan city of Vernon

Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’

Bettman says the Calgary Flames’ financial situation “continues to deteriorate” due to aging Scotiabank Saddledome

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

EXCLUSIVE: B.C. MP Randeep Sarai speaks out for the first time since Atwal controversy

‘I didn’t invite the person,’ he said of Jaspal Atwal

21 retirement homes in B.C. now ‘owned’ by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Tougher penalties for distracted drivers in B.C.

New measures begin this month to combat distracted driving in the province

Most Read