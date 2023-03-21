A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Now that coyote denning season is in full swing, the Vancouver park board is offering some tips for a “peaceful coexistence” between the animals and humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Now that coyote denning season is in full swing, the Vancouver park board is offering some tips for a “peaceful coexistence” between the animals and humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Vancouver park board offers tips on how to ‘respect’ city’s coyotes

Animals can become bolder in the spring or stand their ground if they perceive a threat

Now that coyote denning season is in full swing, the Vancouver park board is offering some tips for “peaceful coexistence” between the animals and humans.

Their pups are born in the spring, and the board says that makes coyotes more active as they protect their dens and seek food for their young.

Normally they’re only seen at dawn and dusk, but the board says that behaviour changes in spring, when they’re spotted in the daytime and they become bolder or stand their ground if they perceive a threat.

Coyotes are found across Vancouver and prefer sheltered, wooded areas to raise their families, so the board says it will occasionally close trails in high-traffic locations like Stanley Park where they are known to frequent.

Its tips for living without conflict with the animals include to never leave or offer food — punishable by a $500 fine if offenders are caught — keep pets on a leash, give wildlife space and if you see a coyote, slowly back away.

There have been a number of high-profile coyote attacks in the city over the years, including dozens in spring and summer of 2021 in Stanley Park, some involving children bitten while with their families.

RELATED: 4 coyotes euthanized following attack on toddler in Stanley Park

VancouverWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Transit strike in eastern Fraser Valley could end up costing man his job in Vancouver
Next story
Abbotsford teen driver spits in face of cops following traffic stop

Just Posted

At Historic Fort Langley, Anna Birnie gave Maple Ridge mom Mia Shin, with daughter Haru, 7, and son Haju, 8, a chance to handle actual fur pelts like the ones from the days of the fur trade on Sunday, March 19 Fort Langley National Historic Site on Sunday, March 19. Spring Break at the fort continues until Sunday, March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Spring break at historic Fort Langey offers a fun learning experience

Langley Rugby Club Men’s 3rd place 1st Division team were victorious against the UBCOB Rippers 40-33 on Saturday, March 18 at the club’s Crush Crescent field. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Rugby Club defeats UBC Rippers

Peter Luongo of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble teaches beginner ukulele lessons at the City of Langley Library as part of the library's Uke 'n Strum program. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times
Kids learn to play ukulele at Langley camp

There were several rounds of applause and hugs for Gayle Martin Monday night, March 21, as Langley City’s longest-serving councillor was granted the highest honour the municipality can bestow. Family and friends were on hand to witness the presentation. (City of Langley/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Highest possible award bestowed on longest-serving Langley City councillor