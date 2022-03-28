Random assaults in Vancouver amounted to four per day between Sept. 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Random assaults in Vancouver amounted to four per day between Sept. 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police arrest suspect of random assault on young woman

The assault near West Pender and Howe streets Sunday afternoon left an 18-year-old woman unconscious

Vancouver police tracked and arrested a Coquitlam man who allegedly sucker-punched a young woman in the city’s latest stranger attack on Sunday (March 27).

An 18-year-old woman was walking with her friend near West Pender and Howe streets shortly after noon when an attacker, unknown to her, randomly struck her unconscious.

“The victim had never seen the suspect before, and because the victim was looking away, she was unable to defend herself,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

Several bystanders, including a doctor, called 911 and offered their assistance to the woman, who was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Security footage was reviewed by and distributed to officers, after which a suspect was spotted in the downtown core about 40 minutes later and arrested for assault and breach of probation.

The 26-year old suspect had been wanted for a warrant issued by the BC-wide Mental Health Act. He was expected to appear in court Monday. His identity has not been confirmed as he has not yet been charged.

READ ALSO: Vancouver police investigating after 2 women shot in ‘targeted’ double homicide

READ ALSO: 11 Vancouver Police officers assaulted or injured over Labour Day weekend

Over four people per day in Vancouver were the victim of a random, unprovoked assault from Sept. 1, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2021, Vancouver Police Department said in a tweet last October. In 28 per cent of incidents, the suspect appeared to have a mental illness.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

assaultVancouver

Previous story
TRAFFIC: Crash at 248th St. in Langley slowing westbound Highway 1 commuters
Next story
‘Absolutely tragic’: 3 children, 2 adults dead after Brampton, Ont., house fire

Just Posted

G-Men Payton Mount goes in for a goal. Vancouver Giants fell 5-4 to the visiting Prince George Cougars at Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Payton Mount’s 3 goals not enough to Giants in Cougar attack

As tiny as a grain of rice, microchips are implanted through an injection near the shoulder blades of an animal. Chips help hospitals and animal shelter staff reunite animals with their owners. (Langley Advance Times file)
Free pet microchipping event in Langley fully booked

Langley’s Ashley Samborski is selling tickets for a chance to buy his car and help fight cancer. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Son of Langley cancer victim sells car to help others fight the disease

A rematch against Seattle Thunderbirds didn't work out well for a shorthanded Vancouver Giants team, who fell 6-2 in Washington Saturday night. (Brian Liesse/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Suspensions and injuries cost Giants another game against Seattle