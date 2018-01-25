Vancouver police arrest two in connection with gang-related murders

Larry Ronald Amero and Dean Michael Wiwchar have been arrested

Vancouver police have arrested two men in connection with the 2012 gang-related murders of Sandip Duhre Sukhveer Dhak.

Larry Ronald Amero, 40, was arrested for one count of conspiracy to commit the murder of Sandip Duhre and one count of conspiracy to commit the murder of Sukhveer Dhak, police said in a news release Thursday.

In 2011, Amero, a purported Hells Angels member, was with Red Scorpion Jamie Bacon when he was killed in a attack in front of a Kelowna hotel. Amero was also wounded.

Currently residing in Ottawa, Amero will remain in custody in Ontario until he is transported to B.C., police said.

Michael Wiwchar, 32, is also being charged with one count of murder in relation to Duhre’s death and one count of conspiracy to commit the murder of Dhak.

Duhre, 36, was the victim of a fatal shooting at the Bar One restaurant inside the Wall Centre in the 1000 block of Burrard Street in January 2012.

Sukhveer Dhak was killed in a shooting at a Burnaby hotel in November of the same year.

Thirty-year-old Rabih “Robby” Alkhalil is presently charged with the murder of Sandip Duhre.

With files from Black Press Media.

