Vancouver police ask for public help to find federal offender

Floyd Quincey Herbert, 47, failed to return to his halfway-house.

Floyd Quincey Herbert. (VPD handout)

Vancouver police are asking for help in locating a federal offender who failed to return to his halfway-house early Saturday morning.

Police say 47-year-old Floyd Quincey Herbert is a first-time federal offender serving a sentence of three years for several crimes, including sexual assault.

READ MORE: B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon's stay in halfway house extended by six months

They say he was granted statutory release in June last year.

Police describe Herbert as being about 5 foot 10, and 220 pounds.

They say he has short curly hair that is typically pulled back and covered with a head wrap or baseball cap.

Police say he was last seen with a short full beard, wearing a black head wrap and black baseball cap, black zip-up jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, black pants and black sneakers.

The Canadian Press

