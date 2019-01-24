BMW SUV believed to be involved in early-morning hit-and-run (Vancouver Police handout)

Vancouver police call for driver to come forward after hit-and-run victim dies

53-year-old woman was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when a car blew the red light

Vancouver police are renewing their call for a driver who fatally struck a woman in a marked crosswalk to come forward.

A 53-year-old woman who was hit by a driver who fled the scene has died, Vancouver police said in a news release Thursday.

Police say the woman was crossing East 41 Avenue at Commercial Street in a marked crosswalk with her husband just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 when they saw a car speeding towards them.

The eastbound BMW X5 drove through the red light, hitting the woman, before driving off to Victoria Drive.

The woman was taken to hospital where she died the next day.

Investigators say the car was a 2000-2006 BMX X5 with “obvious front-end damage, including a missing grill.”

Anyone who has information about the collision is asked to call police at 604-717-3012 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

