(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Vancouver police catch thief in middle of break-and-enter

The incident happened early Friday morning near West 16th and Ontario Street

Vancouver police say a suspected thief has been charged after plainclothed officers caught him in the middle of a break-and-enter.

Police said in a news release Friday afternoon that officers spotted the man while out patrolling a neighbourhood near West 16th and Ontario Street around 2 a.m., after receiving a report of someone acting suspiciously.

The officers followed him to a home, where two people were sleeping inside. They then watched him break in through the front door and remove multiple items.

READ MORE: Police nab 14 alleged thieves with 'bait electronics'

Police confronted the suspect when he exited the house. But he did not surrender willingly, police said, and the canine unit was deployed. Police dogs were able to catch him, and he was bitten. He was taken to hospital, and then jail.

Steven Henry Hall, 24, is facing multiple charges in connection to the break in.

