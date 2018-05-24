This gas can was recovered from where the man sat at the back of the McDonald’s. (IIO)

Vancouver police cleared after man sets fire to himself, McDonald’s

Independent Investigations Office report released into March incident at Commercial and Broadway

Vancouver police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing after a man poured gas all over a McDonald’s restaurant, the place caught fire, and he got hurt in an altercation with officers.

Back on March 15, police responded to a report of a man on fire at the fast food restaurant at Commercial Drive and Broadway at 9:54 p.m., the Independent Investigations Office said in a report released Thursday.

Officers arrived and fired off an ARWEN, the report said, which shoots plastic or rubber bullets.

“The officers, along with the firefighters, placed themselves in danger by going into the restaurant where (the man) was on fire, to contain an already volatile situation,” the report said.

“There is no evidence that the officers committed any office in the course of this interaction with (the man). In fact, evidence showed the officers acted at risk to themselves in meeting all of their duties as police officers.”

The man’s injuries were as a result of his own actions, the report said.

Previous story
VIDEO: The inspiration behind a gang presentation in elementary schools
Next story
Ferry sailing cancelled after ship’s second officer falls ill

Just Posted

Langley uke man marvels amid Royal wedding merriment

Peter and Sandy Luongo were in London Saturday for the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Third man arrested and charged for bus-terminal assault of man with austism

Jaspaul Uppal turned himself in to Abbotsford Police over the weekend

Motorcyclist slides under dump truck

Bike operator lucky to survive collision at Aldergrove intersection

VIDEO: Flood album

Images of rising water levels were captured by Times reporter and readers

Langley Township firefighters extract cow from fish pond

Bovine fell in after escaping from neighbouring property

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Vancouver, Squamish pipeline challenges dismissed by court in B.C.

Justice Christopher Grauer ruled the province’s decision to issue the certificate was reasonable

Early learning programs for Indigenous kids get $30M boost

B.C. government to help expand Aboriginal Head Start Association programs with three-year funding

Ferry sailing cancelled after ship’s second officer falls ill

Coastal Inspiration’s 8:15 p.m. sailing to Nanaimo on Tuesday cancelled, passengers to be compensated

Drivers could pay $8 per day to help cut gridlock under new plan

Mobility pricing report outlines two existing models to cut Metro Vancouver congestion by 20-25%

B.C. man recounts intense rescue of couple caught in mudslide

Something told Dan Anderson to go back to the scene of a major mudslide on the long weekend.

Vancouver police cleared after man sets fire to himself, McDonald’s

Independent Investigations Office report released into March incident at Commercial and Broadway

Most Read