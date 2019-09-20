Vancouver police department drones could be up in the air by the end of the year. (Vancouver police handout)

Vancouver police get green light to use drones for investigations

Drones will be used to investigate motor vehicle collisions, crime scene analysis and more

Vancouver police have received the needed green light to use drones for crime fighting and peace keeping.

Three drones will soon be in the air after the Vancouver Police Board approved the new technology Thursday, Police Chief Adam Palmer tweeted.

On Tuesday, police released a new internal policy for the use of drones when it comes to police operations within Vancouver.

The drones will be used to aid in motor vehicle collision investigations, crime scene analysis and reconstruction, as well as search and rescue operations and post-disaster analysis. The total cost, including training officers in using the equipment, will be an estimated $141,000 per year. Vancouver Police Foundation will be donating $100,000 to the program in the first year.

Ahead of the meeting, Supt. Steve Eely ensured the drones would not be used for surveillance.

