Vancouver police officers watch over tent city at Oppenheimer park in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, August, 21, 2019. ark board commissioners in Vancouver have voted not to seek an injunction that would clear a tent encampment from a Downtown Eastside park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver police investigate shooting in downtown Eastside homeless camp

The man suffered non-life-threatening injurie

Vancouver Police is investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital at a homeless camp on the city’s Downtown Eastside.

Spokeswoman Tania Visintin says police were called to Oppenheimer Park around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She says the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Visintin says the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

In October, a 53-year-old woman who was visiting a man staying at the Oppenheimer Park encampment was seriously hurt in a shooting that police say happened not far from the homeless camp.

The Vancouver Police Department is warning of a significant increase in weapons, violence and calls for service at the campsite as gangs compete for territory in the park.

Police say they recently thwarted a murder plot by arresting three street gang members who were allegedly planning to kill a rival drug trafficker who operates in the area.

The Canadian Press

