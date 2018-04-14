Vancouver police investigating after man allegedly rammed truck into cruiser

Vancouver Police said a 38-year-old man allegedly drove through a stop sign nearly hitting a cyclist

Vancouver Police are investigating after they say a man “intentionally” reversed a pick-up truck into a police vehicle near the police headquarters.

In a news release Saturday, Vancouver Police said a 38-year-old man allegedly drove through a stop sign on West 5th Avenue at Yukon at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, “nearly hitting a cyclist.”

Officers who were parked in the area watched as the man then stopped his truck in front of a marked police car on West 5th Avenue, police said, before putting his vehicle in reverse and “rammed the police car behind him.”

The man got out of his truck and was confrontation with officers before he was taken into custody, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides
Next story
Going for a Guinness record on SkyTrain

Just Posted

Langley history enthusiasts asked to get their hands dirty

The Fort Langley heritage CN Station needs volunteer weed pullers and gardeners to step up and help.

Spike in wire theft costly for Langley City

Incidents averaged one a week over a six-week period

Langley lacrosse players and fans unite for Humboldt

Vancouver Stealth demonstrate how Canada sticks together, raising $14,000 for Humboldt.

Abbotsford mom is fighting to get kids back from Lebanon

Ex-husband fails to return children, ages 7 and 9, after spring break

Season-long struggles continue for Stealth

Vancouver’s pro lacrosse team in danger of having its worst-ever National Lacrosse League season

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Vancouver police investigating after man allegedly rammed truck into cruiser

Vancouver Police said a 38-year-old man allegedly drove through a stop sign nearly hitting a cyclist

Going for a Guinness record on SkyTrain

Maple Ridge man must hit every station in less than three hours

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

‘It really lifted their spirits,’ said parent to the injured men still in hospital after bus crash

Winter Harbour: Survival on the edge of Vancouver Island

One of the Island’s most remote communites to focus on eco-tourism as industry leaves

Roadside shrine to mother killed in hit-and-run

Boyfriend found her after she was hit

UBC accidentally sends Orientation Week invites to rejected applicants

An estimated 28,000 invitations went out, although school accepts 7,000 first-year students per year

B.C. First Nation, governments sign first-ever emergency management agreement

A first of its kind agreement will see three levels of government work together so the Tsilhqot’in National Government can determine its emergency management

Canadian men go for gold after buzzer-beater at the Commonwealth Games

The dramatic win guarantees Canada its first medal in men’s basketball

Most Read