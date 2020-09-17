Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Vancouver police launch investigation after 3 homicides in one night

Police believe there is no risk to the public

Three people were found dead on Wednesday (Sept.16) night in Vancouver in two unrelated incidents, police said.

The first pair of homicides were discovered just after 7 p.m. at the Astoria Hotel after two people were found unresponsive in a room. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died in hospital.

The third homicide of the night was found just before 7:30 p.m. when police responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired near East 64 Ave and Knight Street. One person was found dead in front of a nearby house.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Section is investigating all three homicides but there is believed to be no risk to the public. These are Vancouver’s twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth homicides of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ASLO RAED: Shooting in Newton linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict, Surrey police say

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

HomicideVancouver Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Mission Institution
Next story
B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Just Posted

LETTER: Police need to clamp down on city speeding and noise

Section of 200th Street in Langley City is a racetrack that needs to be shut down

Langley’s three Terry Fox runs invite participants to join in any way they choose

Aldergrove, Walnut Grove, and Langley City will host “one day, your way” runs this Sunday, Sept. 20

Celebrate Langley’s 1800 kilometers of watercourses on BC Rivers Day

People encouraged to participate in educational nature tour or clean streams on Sept. 27

Langley Animal Protection Society offers up annual gala in a box

Dreams Do Come True fundraiser goes virtual on Sept. 26, with online auction items up for bid

Langley department celebrates two new rookie fire fighters with badge ceremony

Matt Szydlowski and Jon Dvorak’s induction marks 100 full time fire fighters in Township

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

Popular ‘Sandwich Nazi’ is closing his Surrey deli doors after one final weekend

Customer launched petition to urge Salam Kahil to remain open

Maple Ridge man, PoCo woman facing child porn charges

Alleged offences took place in Maple Ridge in December 2019

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

Vancouver police launch investigation after 3 homicides in one night

Police believe there is no risk to the public

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Mission Institution

Not outbreak, infected staff had no direct contact with inmates, Correctional Service Canada says

Vancouver’s shuttered aquarium searching for financial solution amid pandemic

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs

B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday

Most Read