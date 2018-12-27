UPDATED: Suspect driver turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run

The pedestrian collission happened Thursday morning on Kingsway near Glen Drive

The alleged driver in an early morning hit-and-run that killed a 39-year-old man has turned himself in to police, according to a Vancouver police spokesperson.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a news release Thursday afternoon that a 54-year-old man “eventually did the right thing by coming forward” earlier in the day. The man has been released pending further investigation, Robillard said. No charges have been laid at this time.

The vehicle believed to be involved has been seized.

The pedestrian collision happened at about 3 a.m. on Thursday on Kingsway near Glen Drive.

A passerby called police after he discovered the victim, who is from Vancouver, suffering from serious injuries, police said in an earlier news release.

The man was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Police say the vehicle was heading east on Kingsway when it hit the man, before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012, or Crime Stoppers.

