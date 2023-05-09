Vancouver Police are looking to identify the suspect in a series of sex assaults on April 27 and 29 in the city’s downtown core. VPD has released images of the suspect, who reportedly groped four different women. (VPD handout)

Vancouver Police are looking to identify the suspect in a series of sex assaults on April 27 and 29 in the city’s downtown core. VPD has released images of the suspect, who reportedly groped four different women. (VPD handout)

Vancouver Police looking for ‘serial groper’ after 4 women assaulted

Assaults started April 27 and believed to be the same suspect, investigators say

Vancouver Police are looking to identify the suspect in a series of sex assaults in the city’s downtown core.

Since April 27, four women have reported being sexually assaulted while out walking during the late evening, police said Tuesday (May 9). Police believe the same man is responsible for each assault.

Police say all four incidents happened after dark in the neighbourhoods surrounding BC Place and Rogers Arena, and in each case, the woman targeted was between 25 and 40 years old.

The first reported incident happened April 27, a woman was walking near Pender and Abbott streets around 9 p.m. when she was “approached by a stranger from behind and then groped.”

Then, “within minutes,” a woman was walking near Georgia and Beatty streets when she was groped.

They both called police immediately.

On April 29, a woman was standing near Georgia and Beatty streets around 9:15 p.m. when she was groped by a stranger. Two hours later, a fourth victim was sexually assaulted near Georgia and Hamilton streets.

Sex crimes unit investigators spent “several days” canvassing the neighbourhoods for information, and speaking with concierges at apartment buildings where they were able to get security images of the suspect.

He is described as a dark-skinned man, about 5’5” and appears to be in his 30s. He was wearing glasses and had a moustache at the time of the offences.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to call 604-717-0602.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sex assaultVancouver Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. RCMP seeing skyrocketing reports of online predators exploiting children, youth
Next story
China expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat response

Just Posted

Dr. Mitra Maharaj, medical director at Langley Memorial Hospital, speaks to the doctor shortage and its impact on the local institution. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A better deal for family physicians is causing headaches for Langley hospital

Above: Val Smith – pictured a few years ago with one of her creations – is selling decorative quilts to raise money for BC Cancer Foundation. She said crafting them became a type of therapy for her through her cancer journey. (Myra Ottewell photo); top right: This quilt from Val Smith’s ‘Metropolitan’ series is among several creations she is selling to benefit BC Cancer Foundation. (Contributed photo)
Quilt creations prove therapeutic for White Rock woman battling cancer

At the historic picnic at Michaud House in Langley City in 2022, Réjean Bussières and Joanne Plourde performed in character as French Voyageurs from early history. (Langley Advance Times file)
An interest in history became surprisingly personal for organizer of historic picnic in Langley City

On Sunday, May 8, small row of painted crosses remained at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley to honour the memory of the 215 children’s graves discovered at Kamloops Indian Residential School (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Fewer crosses to remember residential school victims at Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum

Pop-up banner image