Vancouver Police officer Barb Martens runs for Township council under ‘Contract With Langley’ banner

Walnut Grove resident says she was moved to run by recent violence in Langley

Barb Martens will be campaigning as part of the “Contract With Langley,” the civic party announced on Monday, Aug. 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A 20-year officer with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is running for a seat on Langley Township council.

Barb Martens will be campaigning as part of the “Contract With Langley,” the civic party announced on Monday, Aug. 22.

Martens, who lives in Walnut Grove with her two children, worked in the Vancouver downtown business district in patrol, neighbourhood policing, crime analysis, as an acting sergeant in crime control, and as a field trainer to several police recruits.

In her announcement, Martens said she decided to run for council after witnessing the recent violence in her community, adding she has the utmost respect and is grateful to her RCMP colleagues who courageously ran into danger without hesitation.

“The loss of life and sense of security felt by all in our community is truly awful,” Martens said.

“My unique experience with both public safety and a deep concern for people often excluded in our society will bring a unique perspective.”

READ ALSO: Misty Van Popta announces bid for Township council

During her time with the VPD, Marten authored research papers on homelessness in Vancouver.

She is a founding board member of BC Women in Law Enforcement (BCWLE), a non-profit organization created to be a supportive community for policewomen throughout the province. There are now over 500 members.

“It’s only through intentional connections and relationships that we foster respect, collaboration, dignity, a voice, and improved quality of life for all members of our beloved community,” Martens said.

Martens has received two Vancouver Police Chief Constable commendations, one for saving the life of an emotionally distraught person on a bridge, and the other for being a founding member of BCWLE.

“I bring proven diverse leadership experience to the table, experience we clearly need at the council table. As Langley continues to be such an important community to me and my family, I would be honoured to use my unique experience of connecting stakeholders to make us a safer community.”

READ ALSO: Langley winery owner announces run for Township council seat

READ ALSO: Joel Neufeld and Holly Dickson announce run for Langley school board

READ ALSO: Two Township council candidates will be running under new Contract With Langley civic party banner

READ ALSO: Woodward announces run for mayor of Langley Township

READ ALSO: Whitmarsh announces run for Langley Township mayor’s seat

READ ALSO: Sparrow joins race for Langley Township mayor’s seat

READ ALSO: Former B.C. solicitor-general Rich Coleman is returning to politics

Langley TownshipMunicipal election